Daily Features

Highlights

By

Highlights

In this section, we set out the key takeaways from the Minister’s review of the economy in 2021 and the policies, targets and projections for 2022.

2021 Performance

●  Overall Growth in Real GDP of 19.9% compared with an initial target of 20.9%. The non-oil economy  is estimated to have grown by 4.6 % compared with a projection of 6.1%.

● Inflation of 5.7% compared with an initial target of 1.6%.

●  The Central Bank rate of the Guyana Dollar to the US Dollar at December 31, 2021 was $208.5, the same as at December 31, 2020.

●  Current revenue of $266.2 billion compared with $227.4 billion in 2020, an  increase of 16.8%. Current expenditure of $283 billion and non-interest current expenditure of $275 billion. These represented an increase of 13.4% and 13.8% respectively over 2021.

● Capital expenditure of $104.4 billion compared with budget of $103.2 billion.

● Overall fiscal deficit of $133.4 billion compared with $102.6 billion in 2020.

●  Overall balance of payments surplus of US$130.2 million, 24.4% higher than  the surplus in 2020.

● Merchandise exports of US$4,352 million during 2021 and Merchandise imports of US$4,293.1 million in 2021.

●  Current account deficit of US$ $1,533.1 million, compared with a deficit of US$ 822.9 million in 2020.

●  A surplus of US$1,678.5 million in the capital account compared with a surplus of US$919.9 million in 2020.

●  Gross external reserves of Bank of Guyana at the end of 2021 of US$810.8 million, an increase from US$680.6 million at the end of 2020.

2022 Targets      Revised Expenditure in 2021: $404.9 Bn. 

●  Real GDP is expected to grow by 47.5% with the non-oil economy growing by 7.7%.

●   Inflation is projected at 4.1%.

●  Current revenue of $432 billion, an increase of 62.3%. Current expenditure of $302.2 billion, an increase of 9.9%.

●   Capital expenditure of $217.8 billion.

●  Overall fiscal deficit of $110.683 billion.

● Balance of Payment is expected to register a surplus of US$403.4 million.

●  Merchandise exports to increase by 44.2% or US$7,792.8 million while  imports are expected to move from a deficit of US$4,293.1 million to US$2,957.1.

Ram & McRae’s Comments:

●  Growth projections are a function of the international, unpredictable price of oil, as well as increased production.

●  Both the inflation rate and the real GDP growth in 2021 turned out to be over-   optimistic. We believe that the inflation rate in 2022 is likely to be higher with more money chasing less goods. The non-oil GDP will be heavily dependent on significant growth in primary agriculture, manufacturing of agriculture products, bauxite and construction. 

●  Guyana is already becoming heavily dependent on Oil as the non-oil sector underperforms.  

By convention, balance of payment figures are always quoted.

Size of the Budget: $552.9Bn, 44.3% increase