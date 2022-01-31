The performance of the economy in 2021 and budget proposals for 2022

Last Wednesday, the Minister responsible for Finance presented to the National Assembly the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the fiscal year 2022. The presentation was made 64 days ahead of the 31 March 2022 set by Article 219(1) of the Constitution. Prior to 2015, the Estimates were presented close to this deadline. Taking into account the general debate that followed and the detailed consideration of the Estimates by the Committee of Supply, it was not until the end of April that they were finally approved. Budget agencies therefore had eight months to execute a 12-month programme, especially in relation to new infrastructure development works.