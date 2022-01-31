Ruimveldt police spearhead cleanup

Ranks of the Ruimveldt Police Station on Saturday participated in a clean-up exercise at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to a police statement, the exercise was carried out as the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to foster closer relationships with members of the public as part of its strategic plans for 2022.

During the clean-up exercise which was held between 06.30hrs and 10.00hrs, two signs were also erected to spread awareness and encourage members of the public not to litter.

The exercise was headed by Woman Deputy Superintendent F. Boyce, officer-in-charge of Sub-Division # 2 and assisted by Inspector Campbell, Sergeant Griffith, Woman Corporal Calder-Clarke, Corporal Godette and other ranks.

They were joined by members from Alexander Village Community Policing Group, stakeholders and communities leaders.