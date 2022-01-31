Save the Basil Persaud Show

Dear Editor,

I am kindly asking for some space to air my disappointment with the management of the National Communications Network Inc (NCN) about the recent axing of the Basil Persaud Show. The show aired on 98.1 Hot FM Sundays from 6:00pm to 10pm. The network had previously chopped two hours off the vintage musical programme and it used to go until midnight.

The show went off the airwaves in late December after the network apparently raised its broadcast fees and the host of the programme could not afford to keep up with the costs. There was a pandemic rate charged prior but NCN refused to continue this and the show has since been off.

Listeners for the past 22 years have cherished and loved this programme on 98.1 FM and I am therefore calling on the management to save this show. Yes, Mr Persaud has continued the show on his personal online streaming platform but how can NCN treat its listeners this way by total disregard for the National and Diaspora fan base of this programme?

Every business is suffering these days due to the pandemic and economic challenges that arose from the pandemic. But businesses are also trying to see the best ways to salvage what they had so that clients and customers can continue to be satisfied. I have total confidence in NCN management that they will work together once more with Mr Persaud—a veteran and seasoned radio announcer since GBC days—to bring back the programme to 98.1 Hot FM.

Yours faithfully,

Leon Suseran