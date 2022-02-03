Man freed of gunning down of Sophia labourer -`fleeting glance’, other weaknesses seen in evidence

Travis Archer was yesterday morning discharged of the 2017 murder of Sophia resident Jamal Munroe, after trial Judge Simone Morris-Ramlall upheld a no-case submission made by defence attorney Latchmie Rahamat.

The charge to which Archer had pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last month, alleged that he murdered Munroe between November 3rd and 4th, 2017 at Georgetown.

Rahamat argued that the prosecution failed to prove the essential elements of the offence and that the evidence was “weak” and “unreliable” and that it could yield no lawful conviction.