Travis Archer for trial over murder of Sophia man

The trial of Travis Archer who is accused of the 2017 murder of Sophia resident Jamal Munroe, is set to commence on Monday, January 24th at the High Court in Georgetown.

Following his arraignment yesterday morning, a jury was empaneled before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall who will be presiding over the case.

The charge to which Archer has pleaded not guilty alleges that he murdered Munroe between November 3rd and 4th, 2017 at Georgetown.

The State’s case is being led by Prosecutor Lisa Cave who will be calling just about a dozen witnesses.

Archer is being represented by defence attorney Latchmie Rahamat.