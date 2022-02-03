Two perish after police chase at Mahaica -several injured

A man and his girlfriend died yesterday morning and several others including four police officers were injured after a high-speed chase ended in a four-vehicle accident along the Mahaica Bridge.

Dead are Christopher Bhagwandat, 21, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Sheereda Persaud, 16 of Bath, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Police Commander of Region Four, Khali Pareshram confirmed that the accident occurred around 11am. He said at the time, Bhagwandat who was the driver of motor car, PNN 8852 was being pursued by police vehicle, PAB 3143 after he allegedly drove away after being stopped at a police roadblock.