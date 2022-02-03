Nicolette Henry resigns from National Assembly

Former Minister of Education Dr Nicolette Henry yesterday resigned from the National Assembly, paving the way for recently-elected People’s National Congress Reform Leader, Aubrey Norton to become an APNU+AFC Member of Parliament (MP).

However, Norton’s fate continues to rest in the hands of former President and Representative of the APNU+AFC List, David Granger, whose responsibility by law is to inform GECOM and by extension the public of her replacement. There was no explanation yesterday of what triggered Henry’s resignation and whether an agreement had been reached to anoint Norton as Opposition Leader and break the current stalemate that has kept him out of Parliament.

While Henry announced in the House that she had resigned, she had not up to press time submitted her resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly through Clerk of the House Sherlock Isaacs, this newspaper understands.