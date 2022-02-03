NBA roundup: Weakened Warriors rally late to beat Spurs

Jordan Poole scored 31 points and sank the winning 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining as the short-handed Golden State Warriors erased a 17-point deficit to stun the host San Antonio Spurs 124-120 on Tuesday, giving the Warriors their seventh straight win.

The Warriors played the second game of a road back-to-back without Stephen Curry (toe), Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Andrew Wiggins (knee), among others. Damion Lee chipped in 21 points, and Moses Moody scored a career-high 20.

The Spurs led by 15 points after three quarters before Golden State’s makeshift lineup roared back to tie the game at 114 on Jonathan Kuminga’s layup with 2:34 to play. Lee’s 3-pointer on Golden State’s next possession capped an 11-0 run and garnered the Warriors their first advantage since the opening minutes.

Dejounte Murray amassed 27 points, nine assists and nine rebounds as the Spurs lost for the third time in four games.

Suns 121, Nets 111

Devin Booker scored 35 points and Phoenix stretched its winning streak to 11 games with a triumph over visiting Brooklyn.

Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges had 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting to establish a season-high point total for the second straight game. Chris Paul contributed 20 points and 14 assists, and Cameron Johnson scored 16 points off the bench for the Suns, who boast an NBA-best 41-9 record that is also the top 50-game mark in franchise history.

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and James Harden, back after a two-game absence, added 22 points and 10 assists as Brooklyn’s season-worst losing streak reached five games. Blake Griffin matched his season high of 17 points and Kessler Edwards had 13 for the Nets, who were without Kevin Durant (knee) for the eighth consecutive game.

Timberwolves 130, Nuggets 115

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists, and Minnesota cruised against Denver in Minneapolis.

Taurean Prince added 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting off the bench for the Timberwolves, who have won two games in a row and 10 of their past 15. Jarred Vanderbilt finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Malik Beasley and Naz Reid each finished with 12 points off the bench.

Nikola Jokic finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Nuggets. Will Barton and Monte Morris had 13 points apiece for Denver, whose five-game winning streak came to an end.

Raptors 110, Heat 106

Gary Trent Jr. scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 33 points as Toronto defeated visiting Miami.

Trent has scored 30 or more points in five straight games, matching the team record set by DeMar DeRozan in 2016. Fred VanVleet added 21 points for the Raptors, who have won three in a row and defeated the Heat in triple overtime on Saturday.

Bam Adebayo had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who have lost three straight. Jimmy Butler added 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, Tyler Herro had 18 points and P.J. Tucker had 12.

Bucks 112, Wizards 98

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched his fourth triple-double of the season as Milwaukee held off visiting Washington.

Antetokounmpo scored 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting and added 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the Bucks closed out a 2-1 homestand. Jrue Holiday put up 22 points, and Bobby Portis finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

With Bradley Beal sidelined due to a left wrist sprain, Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Montrezl Harrell tallied 20 points off the bench, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 12. Spencer Dinwiddie recorded seven points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Bulls 126, Magic 115

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points to go with 10 rebounds and Zach LaVine added 26 points to lift host Chicago to a victory against Orlando.

Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago, logging his 27th double-double of the season and seventh in the past eight games. The Bulls closed the game on an 11-0 run, limiting the Magic to zero points over the final 5:34.

Former Bull Wendell Carter Jr. flirted with a double-double for the Magic, contributing 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Franz Wagner (22 points), Cole Anthony (20) and Gary Harris (13) rounded out a balanced attack.

Pelicans 111, Pistons 101

Brandon Ingram returned from a five-game absence to score a game-high 26 points as New Orleans ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over Detroit.

Ingram, who had been sidelined because of a sprained ankle, was also ejected after receiving his second technical foul with 1:43 remaining. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 14 points while Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Cory Joseph scored 18 points and Jerami Grant added 17 for the Pistons. Overall No. 1 draft choice Cade Cunningham had six points before leaving the game in the second half because of a hip pointer.

