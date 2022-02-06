Guyana-born doctor sees purpose in yeoman service on COVID-19 frontline

When COVID-19 hit the United States, New York City was considered the epicentre of the disease. Thousands of people succumbed to the virus and as health officials waged a sometimes seemingly futile battle, Dr Keith Cummings, sometimes suited up in “basically plastic bags,” was at the forefront caring for hospitalised patients and even those who were in their homes.

He lost some of the patients and he cried as there were times when he felt hopeless but Dr Cummings, a son of Guyana’s soil, did not give up as he knew his expertise was needed. Over the last few years, he has not only treated people in the US but he has done so in Guyana and other parts of the world, some by consultation from afar, and as time progressed he has seen more and more victories.

“I feel as if this is my purpose. I have a purpose-driven mind to impact people in health and wellness. That is my purpose in life,” Dr Cummings said when asked what drove him when many others were afraid.