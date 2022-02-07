Bulletin issued for third suspect in murder of martial arts instructor

Police today issued a wanted bulletin for a third suspect in relation to the murder of martial arts instructor and bodyguard, Garfield Newton who was shot during a robbery in Albouystown, Georgetown on Christmas Eve.

In the bulletin, the police said Oneil Halley called ‘Lucky’, whose last known address is West Ruimveldt Squatting Area, Georgetown is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for questioning in relation to the crime which occurred on December 24, 2021.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Halley is asked to contact CID on telephone numbers 225-3650, 225-3061, 226-1326, 226-9914, 226-9977, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station.

Less than two weeks after the killing, two men: Darren Baley called ‘Fifty’, 25, a weeder of 3091 Recht-Door-Zee, Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and Judah Vickery, called ‘Culture’, 24, a taxi driver of Bella Dam, Pouderoyen Squatting Area were charged with murder.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and were remanded to prison.

Newton, 36, of Lot 454 Mandela Avenue was shot in his chest during the robbery after visiting a goldsmith in Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

During the attack, police said the bandits carted off a silver hand band, a gold chain, two gold finger rings and a cellular phone.

They also stole a Glock 9MM pistol and two magazines containing 15 rounds of ammunition which were in his possession.

In a brief statement, the police had said Newton went to the goldsmith where he collected the jewellery which he had taken to clean.

The police added that he left walking on Campbell Street heading in a northern direction to motor van # GPP 7505 (owned by the company he was employed with) which he parked on Sussex Street, Albouystown.

About five minutes later, the police said that the goldsmith was informed by a teenager that the person who had collected the jewellery had been shot and was lying on the street. As a result, the goldsmith went out and saw Newton lying motionless on his abdomen in the street.

The body was examined and what appeared to be a gunshot wound was seen on the left side of his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians.

The firearm and ammunition – property of the Beharry Group of Companies – jewellery and the cellphone mentioned were not found, the police report said.