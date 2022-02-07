Shuman applauds infrastructure investment in budget

Throwing his support behind this year’s budget, opposition member and Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Lenox Shuman on Friday said that the planned infrastructural investments in the hinterland will empower the indigenous people.

“It is a very critical and important start to giving those communities close to that roadway access to the marketplace… I’m happy to know that, that critical links in this country are being looked at, it may not be everything that we want, it may not be all that we want but they’re critical…” Shuman, who also holds the post of Deputy Speaker, said while applauding the government’s infrastructural plans for the hinterland.