Former President and Representative of the APNU+AFC List, David Granger has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir on the decision of Dr Nicolette Henry to resign as a Member of Parliament.

Nadir last night confirmed to Stabroek News that he did receive correspondence from the former President, however he stated that the contents of the letter informed him of “her intention to resign.”

The Speaker did not divulge any further information.