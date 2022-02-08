GTT apologizes for inconvenience to Hadfield st residents

Dear Editor,
In response to your February 4, 2022 letter headlined, “Hadfield St Residents complain about GTT’s generators”; GTT has been conducting daily tests, typically between 5:30pm-8:00pm for approximately 40mins, of our standby generators as part of enhanced readiness. As of February 1, 2022, we tested our generators continuously – an operation will end overnight – however, testing that will frequently, for a maximum of 30mins per testing regimen. It is important to note that these tests are imperative to ensure continual readiness of our operations. We do apologize for the inconvenience and assure residents that we are taking the following steps towards bettering their experience by: investigating further noise dampening solutions, exhaust mitigation measures, and, reduce frequency of testing.
Sincerely,
Jasmin Harris
PR and Corporate Communications
Manager
GTT