OGGN should buy a ticket

Dear Editor,

The title is impressive “The Oil & Gas Governance Network”; they boast of the quality of their membership, MBA’s! CPA’s! Engineers! Professors! And they are never short on advice on oil & gas matters. However, when faced with paying for a ticket to attend the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2022, the OGGN suddenly become “minimum wage workers” and need a free pass.

The incongruity is not new nor confined to Guyana’s shores. Guyana would welcome financial experts from the diaspora who have demonstrated financial success. Dr. Jerry Jailall et al should work on raising the USD 350 for a ticket to the event and gaining basic credibility before pontificating on how the Billions of USD Guyana will earn from Oil & Gas should be utilized.

Sincerely,

Robin Singh