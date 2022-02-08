Rohee was perhaps writing a treatise on a new ideology, ‘trickle down communism’

Dear Editor,

Mr. Rohee, in a Feb 5 letter, attempting to reconcile the blatantly pro-business class Budget 2022 with what are the remnants of any Freedom House political principles, writes, “The interests of the business class and the poor and dispossessed are all bound up in the measures announced by the Senior Minister of Finance.” As Marx wrote, “For each new class which puts itself in the place of one ruling before it, is compelled, merely in order to carry through its aim, to represent its interest as the common interest of all the members of society, that is…: it has to give its ideas the form of universality, and represent them as the only rational, universally valid ones.” It is sad to see someone who has always proudly promulgated his communist beliefs and claimed to be pro-working class, stoop to such depths to show support for the “Senior Minister of Finance”. Or perhaps he is writing a treatise on a new ideology, “Trickle Down Communism”.

Sincerely,

Francis Newton