England appoints interim coach for tour of Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – England’s assistant coach Paul Collingwood has been appointed interim head coach for next month’s three-match Test tour of the Caribbean, following the sacking of former head coach Chris Silverwood and managing director Ashley Giles last week.

Silverwood and Giles were fired on the heels of England’s 4-0 Ashes defeat to Australia.

Collingwood, who took charge of England’s T20 tour of the West Indies last month, is currently taking a break in Barbados before joining the touring party when they arrive in Antigua later this month.

“I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean. I can’t wait to get started. Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild,” the former England all-rounder said.

“Playing Test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special.”

Collingwood said he had spoken to Test captain Joe Root and vice-captain Ben Stokes and they were both “excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle”.

“Although they know it won’t be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper. We have an opportunity to get back on track,” Collingwood said.

England’s squad for the West Indies tour is set to be named on Tuesday. The touring party will depart the UK for Antigua on February 24.

The tour will begin on March 1 with a four-day warm-up match at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The first Test will be held March 8-12 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua; the second from March 16-20 at Kensington Oval in Barbados; and the final Test will be at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, March 24-28.