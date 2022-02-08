Holder laments `too many soft dismissals’

Having lost the One Day International series opener against India by six wickets with a whopping 22 overs remaining, former West Indies captain, Jason Holder, blames too many soft dismissals for the defeat.

“We’ve just got to put a bigger price on our wicket. We had too many soft dismissals in the innings today, I think the pitch was a little difficult to start on but more or less we got to dig a little deeper you know and put up a much better fight than we did in this game,” said Holder following the match.

Holder top scored with 57 while Fabian Allen chipped in with 29 but no other batsman passed 20 as the visitors were routed for 176 and eventually lost the match easily.

Holder and Allen shared in a 78-run stand for the eighth wicket. The 30-year-old Holder contended that if Allen had stayed a bit longer then the team would have been in a better position.

“It was a clear-cut situation where we needed to dig deep and spend time,” he said.

“Fabian is a very capable batsman and he is obviously one of the guys who can strike it really well and once he gets in so I just tried to give him that confidence, it was unfortunate when he got out. I think had he gone on a little longer and build the partnership a little further we could have been in a real good position to finish the innings off,” he added.

Holder admitted that the bowlers could not be blamed since the score was always going to be tough to defend.

He, however, assured that the couple days off will give the players time to go back to the drawing board and regroup and come back stronger.