Police probing suspected murder of Yarrowkabra woman

The police today said that they are probing the suspected murder of a Yarrowkabra woman.

The police said that the body of Edith Reuben, 48, was found at 6 am yesterday. The woman’s motionless body was found hanging from a mango tree in the yard where she resided.

Police so far will only say that the positioning of the deceased’s body suggests she was murdered and her body placed at the scene. A male guest who overnighted at the premises has not been found for questioning as yet. Investigations continue.