Reputed husband, friend remanded over murder of Yarrowkabra housewife

The reputed husband of Edith Reuben and his friend were remanded to prison today over her murder at Yarrowkabra last week.

The reputed husband, Dianand Lakhan, 41, and his friend, 36-year-old Aubrey Williams, both of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, were arraigned in the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court. The men were not required to plead to the charge read by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The duo are expected to return to court on March 3.

Charges were instituted against the two men following recommendations from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Monday.

The body of Reuben, 48, of Lot 1286 Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was discovered hanging from a mango tree at the back of her yard by her husband last Tuesday morning.

The police had initially stated that they suspected that Reuben was murdered sometime between 00:30 and 6:00 hours last Tuesday.

Investigators were able to rule out suicide after an autopsy revealed that Reuben died as a result of asphyxiation due to hanging compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

The suspects were subsequently arrested by the police.