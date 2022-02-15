Reputed husband, other man to be charged with murdering Yarrowkabra woman

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised the police to institute a murder charge against the suspects in the murder of Edith Reuben, the Yarrowkabra housewife whose body was found hanging from a mango tree in her yard one week ago.

This is according to Deputy Director of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit, Stan Gouveia who said that the suspects: Rueben’s common-law husband and one of his friends are expected to appear in court today.

The body of Reuben, 48, of Lot 1286 Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was discovered hanging from a mango tree at the back of her yard by her husband last Tuesday morning.