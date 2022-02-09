Dear Editor,

I read David Hinds’ letter (SN 06.02.22) several times hoping to find some semblance of a coherent argument. He started reasonably well but his entire presentation deteriorated rapidly thereafter. I get that he would like to see Black History Month observed in Guyana. Conceptually, I would have no problem if someone wants to pursue that idea but I struggle to see the purpose and the value of a national approach. Last time I checked the slogan: One People, One Nation, One Destiny was still conspicuously emblazed on the Coat of Arms. I accept that is an ideal that has never been pursued even by those who conceived of it and I suspect that might be the argument.

Black History Month is an American idea started and kept alive by circumstances in America. It started out as Negro History Week in February 1926 and morphed into Black History Month in 1976.

It was conceived by historian Dr Carter G. Woodson to honour abolitionist Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln, both of whom were born in February.

Abraham Lincoln was a white Republican whose Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery for many in the US. He was already a hero in the black community and became a martyr after his assassination in 1865. His birthday (February 12) became a major celebration. Frederick Douglass was the son of a mixed race mother and a white father. He was one of the most powerful civil rights leaders of that generation. Douglass died on February 20, 1895 and in 1897 the Washington School Board designated February 14 (his birthday) “Douglass Day” for students to learn about his life. Negro History Week consolidated and expanded those celebrations.

During the early stages Black History Month was used to bring attention to notable personalities and significant events in black history in the US. That has now taken hold in educational institutions across the country and as a result the focus during February is now less about history and more about highlighting the accomplishments and recognising the contributions of African Americans, Lincoln is still a good man and slavery is still a bad thing but the emphasis has shifted from history to a celebration of African American success.

Spin off experiments in Canada, the UK and Ireland are heading in the same direction. Lacking significant historical events and personalities, Black History Month in Canada is more about proximity and political correctness. The focus is on the achievements and contributions of Black Canadians and their role in shaping Canada’s cultural diversity.

To create the appearance of independence, Black History Month is observed in October in the UK to coincide with the anniversary of Caribbean emancipation. Aspects of Black history are being rewritten and told in documentaries like “Small Axe” “Uprising” “Black Power: A British Story of Resistance” and “Subnormal: A British Scandal.” The focus during Black History Month is on the contributions and achievements of people of African or Caribbean heritage. In recent years it was used to address racism and racial stereotypes. American issues like Black Lives Matter, George Floyd continue to get exposure and the treatment the Windrush generation from the Caribbean gained national attention.

Because of its small African population is not monolithic, Black History Month in Ireland is more of a cultural affair geared to promote greater understanding among different ethnic communities by sharing experiences, history, arts, cultures, and heritages. Like the UK, Ireland also observes Black History Month in October.

The “United States of Amnesia” is a large country with lots of people, problems and widespread ignorance. A significant number of Americans cannot name the current Vice President. Black history month has not changed attitudes towards African Americans. Currently there are efforts in several states to ban Critical Race Theories in schools.

Milton Jagannath