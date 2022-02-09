There is no way Misir could be more qualified than Jadoopat for this position

Dear Editor,

In reference to your editorial (Feb 7) and news report on the hiring of Dr Prem Misir (Feb 6), I am very puzzled by remarks made by Minister Vickram Bharrat on Dr. Rudy Jadoopat’s contract non-renewal (re-hiring). Mr. Bharrat said that Misir is more qualified than Jadoopat for the position. Really?

So someone who served five years in the position (Jadoopat) is less qualified than a newcomer (Misir) who knows nothing about extractive industries and who didn’t serve any time in the office? So we now learn that five is not greater than zero. This is akin to saying 33 is not greater than 32. Wow, both political sides are the same! What a hole we have sunken the nation into!

How could a politically unaligned Jadoopat be less qualified than Misir? Jadoopat studied Economics while Misir studied social behaviour. Isn’t Economics more related to the Extractive Industries than social behaviour? Jadoopat is politically neutral and never served any political master while Misir was a media propagandist for the Jagdeo Presidency. Jadoopat carried out his work professionally and is not controversial. Can we say the same about Misir who was on a political platform a decade ago.

EITI is supposed to be a politically neutral, independent body. EITI’s head office in Norway is pleased with the work of Jadoopat. Jadoopat demonstrated independence. Why remove him now?

Jadoopat released a communication he had with Minister Bharrat in which he defied carrying out a political directive saying it violates the rules of EITI charter. That is independence and the kind of leadership that protects our oil industry. Jadoopat was reportedly told that if he did not carry out Ministerial directives he would be replaced. Is that reason why the position was advertised and Jadoopat replaced by someone who is expected to comply with directives that violate the EITI charter and who would reduce transparency on oil production?

Jadoopat’s kind of leadership is needed at EITI now more than ever. I appeal to the EITI headquarter to protest vehemently the decision by the Guyana government to replace Dr. Jadoopat. I appeal to the stakeholders’ body that oversees EITI Guyana to reject the Minister’s decision to replace Jadoopat. The Vice President should intervene and reverse Misir’s appointment keeping Jadoopat in place.

Yours truly,

Balram Gangadeen