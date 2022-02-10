Trinidad: Venezuelan baby died from gunshot to head

(Trinidad Guardian) Venezuelan father Yemmi Santoyo had a day of mixed emotions yesterday when he had to identify the body of his baby boy, who was shot dead by members of the Coast Guard over the weekend, but was hours after reunited with his daughter.

Venezuelan migrant baby Ya Elvis Santoyo died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The autopsy was done on Wednesday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Yemmi Santoyo, who was accompanied by officials from the Venezuelan Embassy and the La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre, viewed the body after which the autopsy was performed.

The autopsy report said death was due to a gunshot wound to the cranium (head), haemorrhaging and shock.

Santoyo was too emotional to speak to members of the media, however, Guardian Media understands that they are currently seeking legal advice on the way forward.

Guardian Media also understands that Santoyo was handed over is other child– two-year-old Danna Santoyo at the Immigration Division on Wednesday afternoon.

Danna was also on the pirogue with her mother and baby brother that night.

Santoyo’s wife, Dari Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia left Tucupita, Venezuela, en route to Trinidad on Saturday night on a pirogue carrying 27 passengers inclusive of 17 adults and 10 children.

The pirogue was intercepted and according to a Coast Guard report, the boat did not stop.

The Coast Guard reported that they tried to get the vessel to stop several times using an air horn, search light and flares, without success.

Warning shots were also fired but the vessel continued to try to evade capture.

The Coast Guard claimed the vessel tried to ram a smaller boat deployed by the TTS Scarborough several times, causing the officers to fire shots at the boat’s engine to stop it.

When the boat stopped baby Ya Elvis Santoyo was discovered shot in the head and his mother wounded.

He died in his mother’s arms.