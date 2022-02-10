Charles 6-48 help send J/ca crashing to 141 all out

(CMC) At the Brian Lara Stadium, Bryan Charles starred with six for 48 to send Jamaica Scorpions crashing for 141 against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

West Indies Test vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood struck 44 off 72 balls with three fours, adding 64 for the second wicket with discarded Test opener John Campbell who scored 25.

However, Charles scythed through the innings as Scorpions lost six wickets for 25 runs, and the visitors needed Paul Palmer (24) to anchor a 33-run, eighth wicket stand with Marquino Mindley (22) to gather precious runs towards the end.

Twenty-year-old Test seamer Jayden Seales supported Charles with two for 17.

In reply, Red Force finished on 98 for three, 43 runs adrift of first innings lead, thanks to Test wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva who hit a patient unbeaten 32 to anchor a 34-run, third wicket stand with Jason Mohammed (22) and an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 40 with Yannic Cariah (11 not out).

At Kensington Oval in Barbados, the hosts took the honours when they reduced Leeward Islands Hurricanes to 172 for nine declared, and then closed on 27 without loss.

Sent in, Hurricanes got a breezy 58 off 77 balls from Devon Thomas and 43 off 76 deliveries from out-of-favour West Indies opener Kieran Powell, while captain Jahmar Hamilton chipped in with 29.

Fast bowler Keon Harding, who played a single One-Day International for West Indies last year, picked up four for 42.

Powell, who punched eight fours, featured in a 52-run, second wicket stand with Keacy Carty (20) while Thomas produced a counter-attacking knock with half-dozen fours and three sixes, to inspire a 72-run fifth wicket stand with Hamilton.

However, Hurricanes lost five wickets for 11 runs in 49 deliveries as the innings declined rapidly.