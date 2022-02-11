Business

CDB president posits new financial ecosystem

Dr Hyginus Leon
By

In the wake of the dislocation, and in some instances near disintegration of some economies in the Carib-bean arising out of more than two years of a still rampaging Covid-19 pandemic, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is to roll out a “financing ecosystem” that will provide critical support to its Borrowing Member Countries (BMC) with a view to helping them respond to their immediate needs as well as to help address critical long-term growth and development considerations, the Bank’s president, Dr Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon, has said.