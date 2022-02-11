UK response to ‘open for business’ signals from Guyana a challenge to private sector bodies

Less than three months three after visiting United Kingdom Deputy Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Carib-bean (LAC) Spencer Mohoney had described Guyana as “one of the fastest growing countries on the planet” and had been upbeat about the prospects for enhanced trade relations between the Guyana and the United Kingdom, the first modest delegation of representatives of British private sector entities arrived here to undertake a first-hand probe of the real possibilities for the strengthening of trade and investment links between the two countries.