Lata Mangeshkar was a global brand

Dear Editor,

The Singing Nightingale of India has sung her last song, crooned her last symphonic melody to man and hymn to the gods of music, taken her last bow on the earthly stage that she has dominated for the incredible span of eight decades. The superlatives cascade like a rushing torrent for this saint of a singer, who thrilled audiences throughout India, and resonated all the way over here to the other side of the world in Guyana, Trinidad, and Suriname. Even in Western societies, the grandeur of her singling style and voice, cut many to pieces, which speaks volumes to her broad, almost global, appeal, and the enchantments that she brought to tens, if not hundreds, of millions, of listeners worldwide. It may not be inaccurate to say that her admirers numbered hundreds of millions. I am one.

In recognition of her long and outstanding contribution to music, Lata was awarded the highest civilian honour that her country of birth, India, could have given. Most astonishing of all is that she was similarly honoured with its highest civilian honour by France, of all places. As we say this, we remember that the French have an ear, eye, and deep appreciation for the cultural heights, which Lata personified and delivered in spades without letup. In fact, it is a tribute to her musical stature that Lata, this almost exclusively Hindi language singer, could have enjoyed favourable reception and wide following in largely Muslim Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In Guyana, she had, and would still have her legions of admirers and followers, for whom even her passing does not cut the cord, does not make a difference; once that voice is around on some musical channel or medium, then she will be thrilled to, and be a source of romantic nostalgia for the great memories that she instilled in many. Again, Lata’s almost incomparable ability, that near effortless ease, to cross boundaries and hurdle barriers, even without conscious effort, has its place and outcome right here in Guyana. We say this because there are some Afro Guyanese who could speak with admiration, if not awe, of ‘Dheere, dheere, machal’ one of her timeless classics that triumphed over the puny limits of time. There is so much more that could be said of this grand lady of music.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall