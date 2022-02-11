Regional Four-Day Championship – 2nd day, 1st round

(CMC) – Summarised scores on the second day of the first round of the Regional Four-Day Championship yesterday:
Scores:
At Brian Lara Stadium (TRINIDAD): T&T Red Force lead Jamaica Scorpions by 93 runs with four first innings wickets intact.
SCORPIONS 141 (Jermaine Blackwood 44, John Campbell 25, Paul Palmer 24; Bryan Charles 6-48, Jayden Seales 2-17)
RED FORCE 234 for six (Yannic Cariah 72, Isaiah Rajah 58 not out, Joshua DaSilva 37, Jason Mohammed 22; Nicholson Gordon 3-51, Marquino Mindley 2-52)
At Queen’s Park Oval (TRINIDAD): Guyana Harpy Eagles trail Windward Islands Volcanoes by 158 runs with five first innings wickets intact.
VOLCANOES 339 (Preston McSween 86, Alick Athanaze 68, Devon Smith 52, Kerron Cottoy 34, Sherman Lewis 31 not out; Gudakesh Motie 4-62, Keemo Paul 3-84, Veerasammy Permaul 3-88)
HARPY EAGLES 181 for five (Vishaul Singh 40 not out, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 30, Leon Johnson 28; Sherman Lewis 3-47, Preston McSween 2-44)
At Kensington Oval (BARBADOS): Barbados Pride lead Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 152 runs.
HURRICANES 172 for nine decl. (Devon Thomas 58, Kieran Powell 43, Jahmar Hamilton 29; Keon Harding 4-42, Jonathan Carter 2-9)
PRIDE 324 (Shamar Springer 91, Shane Dowrich 86, Kraigg Brathwaite 29; Rahkeem Cornwall 4-99, Colin Archibald 3-47)