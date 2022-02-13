US$100M Pegasus luxury suites, corporate centre set for opening

The US$100 million Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre will open next month end to cater to an expatriate clientele seeking long-term stays with luxury accommodation, proprietor Robert Badal said on Friday.

While the facility was originally slated to have 200 rooms, Badal said that he changed the plan after looking at accommodation trends here.

“This model blends well with the new reality of our evolving business environment. Instead of building 200 rooms, we built 100 large suites, ranging from 700 to 1100 sq ft. This would diversify our offerings to the increasing expatriate businessmen and women, some of whom demand larger, elegant living spaces on a more long-term basis,” he told Sunday Stabroek.