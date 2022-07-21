Pegasus suites, corporate centre opened

The US$100 million Pegasus luxury suites and corporate centre, which is perhaps the largest single investment by a Guyanese person, was commissioned last evening with proprietor Robert Badal hailing it as “historic” and “unrivalled in the region.”
Initially, the facility was slated to have 200 rooms to cater for high-level clientele but after looking at various accommodation trends and assessing the needs of intended clients Badal opted to construct just over 100 large suites ranging from 700 to 11 sq ft.