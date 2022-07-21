Fire devastates St. George’s High

A fire of unknown origin ravaged the St. George’s High School on Wednesday afternoon, leaving hundreds of students displaced.
At the time the fire started at the school building, located along Company Path on the north eastern side of the historic St George’s Cathedral, between North Road and Church Street, in Georgetown, six students and four teachers were in the building but they managed to escape without harm.
Fire Prevention Officer Sheldon Sauns told Stabroek News that the Guyana Fire Service received a call about the fire at about 13:25 hrs and six fire tenders responded.