Norton submits motion calling for international probe into ‘Su-Gate’

Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton yesterday submitted a motion to the Clerk of the National Assembly calling for an international investigation into the “alleged corrupt practices involving Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.”
The motion was filed in relation to the VICE News’ docu-series where Jagdeo’s former tenant Su Zhirong made a series of allegations against him. President Irfaan Ali has so far refuse-d to ask Jagdeo to step down to facilitate an investigation into the allegations, instead, he cast aspersions on the VICE News reporter Isobel Yeung’s motive behind the reports.