Boy, 6, with rare brain tumour for US treatment

Aden Persaud, the six-year-old boy who was in need of surgery after being diagnosed with a rare brain tumour months ago, has secured his medical visa and was accepted for treatment at a Harvard-affiliated hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.
Non-governmental organisation Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) provided the update in a recent Facebook post.
“Since accepting Aden’s case one month ago, we have faced MANY challenges and endless red tapes, but we continued our advocacy on his behalf, leading to his acceptance at this top US hospital,” the organisation said in its post.