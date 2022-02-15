Partnerships, killer instinct the focus for Harpy Eagles -takes on Leeward Islands Hurricanes from today in second round of Cricket West Indies’ c/ships

Guyana Harpy Eagles will come up against Leeward Islands Hurricanes from today in the second round of the West Indies Championship at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

The two sides endured mixed fortunes at last weekend’s return to regional first-class cricket with Eagles securing a one-wicket win over Windward Islands Volcanoes while Barbados Pride defeated Hurricanes by four wickets.

Eagles will want to string together a more convincing performance with bat in hand.

The five-time champs absorbed a 12-run deficit in the first innings after slipping to 95 for four and losing their final four wickets for 37 runs.

However, Vishual Singh’s inspiring 93 and Keemo Paul’s fighting 73, kept them in contention while Chandrapaul Hemraj’s 60 and a responsible 20 not out from Veerasammy Permaul saw them over the line.

In their second innings n, Guyana moved from 89 without loss to 140 for six as no partnership, apart from the opening stand, passed 28 runs.

Eagles will want to see Shimron Hetmyer, who was snapped up in the Indian Premier League for over USD 1 million, come good with the bat and stake a claim for a spot in the West Indies Test side for the upcoming England series.

Nevertheless, the squad seems settled particularly their seasoned bowling attack, led by spin twins, Veerasammy Permaul and Gudakesh Motie with the added firepower of pacers, Keemo Paul, Clinton Pestano-Belle and Nial Smith.

Eagles will need to utilize their killer instinct towards the end of innings unlike in the first match where the lower order got away from them with the bat on both occasions.

Hurricanes will have to make a turn around to find support for all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall although Jeremiah Louis and Colin Archibald got off to a solid start with the ball.

Devon Thomas and Kieran Powell showed the efforts of their work in the two-year absence of the game as well as Kacey Carty and Jahmar Hamilton. However, like Eagles, partnerships are a point of concern.

In the other two matches, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will take on the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Ground while Pride will face Jamaica Scorpions at Kensington Oval, Barbados. All matches begin at 10.00 hours.