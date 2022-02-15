`Reds’ Perreira bats for Imlach’s inclusion —wants Harpy Eagles players to put their hands up for match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Veteran cricket commentator Guyanese Joseph `Reds’ Perreira feels that the Guyana cricket selectors should make a change for today’s second round of the Cricket West Indies’ regional first-class fixture against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

According to Perreira, the Guyanese boast a plethora of left handers at the top of the order and he suggests that consideration should be given to having a right hander bat at the important number four position.

“Guyana has a string of left-handers and it takes me back to when Guyana had Fredericks (Roy), Baichan (Leonard), Kallicharran (Alvin), Mohammed (Timur), Lloyd (Clive) and a Police batsman called Mc Rae (Leonard) and you can probably remember a few others and I think it’s maybe too many left handers,” said Perreira in an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sports yesterday.