Ghanaian President says Guyanese must benefit from petroleum sector

Ghanaian President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday stated that while the government here should pursue ambitious policies for the sustainability of the oil & gas sector and its co-existence among other industries, if the concerns of some stakeholders are not properly represented, ventures should not be pursued.

“No matter how high, its return on value is not worth it if the interest of some or the majority of the stakeholders are not properly represented and they are left impoverished and dissatisfied,” the President of Ghana asserted.

The African leader in his address during the opening of the International Energy Conference being held at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown opined that government should craft policies in line with its goals for development of petroleum business, co-existence between the petroleum sectors and other industries while heeding environmental considerations.