Mottley floats regional renewable energy fund

By Lakhram Bhagirat

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley has proposed the establishment of a regional renewable energy fund to finance the transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources of power.

“We do not have the capacity to easily finance our development in the transition. We’ve not been given the assurances, not even in adaptation funding that we can get it. You’re asking us to make a journey having already recognized the fact that countries were left at the point of independence without the development compact, without the ability to bring about stability or access to education, health, housing and the normal development trajectories captured in the sustainable development goals,” Mottley said while addressing the international energy conference and expo yesterday at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel.

The Barbadian leader centred her address on the event’s theme “Charting a Sustainable Energy Future” where she called for new energy exporters in the Caribbean region to invest at least 10% of their net revenues in renewable energy.