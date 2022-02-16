PhotosEnergy ExpoBy Stabroek News February 16, 2022 G-Invest Head Peter Ramsaroop (left) at the expo The Apan Energy booth at the energy expo at the Marriott Hotel The GAICO booth at the energy expo at the Marriott Hotel The ExxonMobil zone Delegates to the oil conference inspecting booths India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K J Srinivasa (centre) at one of the expo booths Energy talk: Chartered accountant and commentator, Christopher Ram (left) in dialogue yesterday with Barbadian Prime Minister, Mia Mottley at the energy conference at the Marriott Hotel (Office of the President photo) First Lady Arya Ali (right) and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley cutting the ribbon to open up the international energy conference yesterday at the Marriott Hotel. (Office of the President photo)Comments
Comments