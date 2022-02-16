Confident and Fit WI take on India in first T20I today

A fit and confident West Indies unit is set to battle India in the first T20I today in Kolkata at 10.00 hours.

According to captain, Kieron Pollard, all members of the squad are available for selection including him.

Pollard, who missed the second and third ODI against India, has recovered from a knee issue.

Speaking during a pre-match conference yesterday Pollard said, “As it stands right now, all 16 of us are available for selection and our final XI will be selected and take the field tomorrow…”