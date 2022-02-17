Man charged with rape of child under 16

A man was yesterday remanded after being charged with the rape of a child under the age of 16-years-old.

Veroy Isaacs, 39, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. An interpreter read the charge to him in his native dialect.

He was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that between January 2020 and December 2020, at Kambaru, Kamarang River, Upper Mazaruni, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

According to the police, the man allegedly took the girl to the Kambaru Creek to go fishing. He then took her on a rock in the river where he then engaged in sexual intercourse with the child. After committing the act, the man and the girl returned home. The girl then told her mother what had happened and her mother scolded him before reporting the incident to the police.