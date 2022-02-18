GAWU writes GuySuCo on Enmore sugar packaging plant

Following the recent announcement that the Enmore packaging plant will be utilized towards the oil and gas sector, sugar union GAWU says it wrote GuySuCo yesterday seeking clarification.

“Through our correspondence, we have sought, among other things, to address the employment of the 30-odd workers currently employed in the plant.

“We have seen, from media reports, that GuySuCo plans to operate the plant through some alternative arrangements. We, at this time, are seeking to learn of these arrangements and what the next steps will envisage. The GAWU is aware that the Company continues to utilize the plant as it repositions itself as a value-added sugar producer”, the union said in a release today.

GAWU said that the Corporation in a brief response has indicated that it will soon engage the Union in respect of the impending changes. \

“At this time, our Union anticipates an early meeting with the GuySuCo”, the union said.