Schools back in full swing

After being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public schools fully reopened their doors yesterday. Over the next week, pupils in every grade will be returning to the classroom for face-to-face engagement.

A release from the Ministry of Education said that Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson visited several schools around Georgetown yesterday. His first stop was at Queen’s College. “The literature is very clear that face to face education, nothing beats that, and we expect our children to settle in nicely and to do well. We have had a phased reopening because we did not want to create any confusion, and so we wanted to watch and assess the situation.”

He also noted that the Ministry is continuing Operation Recovery to ensure those pupils who have dropped out of school as a result of the pandemic return to the school system.

Hutson added “We recognise that we are not out of the woods as they would say and so schools are still required to wear the face masks, wash their hands and use sanitisers. So, all necessary precautions still will be made in terms of the safety and security of all students.”

Pupils in Nursery Year Two, Grades Five, Six, Nine, 10, 11 and 12 returned to face-to-face engagement from yesterday. On Thursday, Grades Three, Four and Eight are expected to return to school. Today, pupils in Nursery Year One, Grades One, Two and Seven will return to the classroom, the ministry said.