Teachers no longer need `release’ to attend UG – Manickchand

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand yesterday said that teachers no longer need a “release” to pursue their degree in education at the University of Guyana as classes will be held outside of school hours.

In a message on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page, Manickchand said: “I am happy to inform all trained teachers who will be pursuing their degree in Education from September 2022, that you will no longer need `release’ to attend UG. All classes for the degree in Education will be held outside of school hours. Thank you Dr. Paloma Mohamed (UG Vice-Chancellor) and team. Also, a solution has been found for those who went to UG without the coveted `release.’ More details to follow…”