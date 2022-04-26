Trinidad couple murdered

(Trinidad Guardian) Police are investigating the circumstances of a ‘mystery’ double murder of a young couple who resided along the North Coast Road, close to the pillars on the way to Maracas Bay.

One of the victims has been identified as Ako Matthew, 34.

It is believed that the other body found along with Matthew was that of his girlfriend, Chantelle. Her surname was not immediately available to police investigators last evening.

Police sources said that the couple went missing about four days ago. However, they were discovered down a precipice yesterday.

Police suspect a bush fire in the area might have been responsible for their bodies being partially burnt as well.

Matthew’s body was positively identified by his mother, police said.

His mother was not in a position to comment when contacted last night.

Police said Matthew was a business owner. One of his workers is also missing.

Police are yet to determine a motive for the killings.

Autopsies have been ordered to determine the actual cause of death for both Matthew and Chantelle at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.