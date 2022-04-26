GNBS did not issue a warning to Eureka Medical Laboratories

Dear Editor,

With reference the Kaieteur News publication dated Sunday April 24, 2022, captioned, “GNBS issues warning to Eureka lab over inconsistent lab tests” the Guy-ana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) would like to categorically state that it did not issue such a warning to Eureka Medical Laboratories Inc.

To publicise such a statement on behalf of the GNBS, without due diligence by Kaieteur News, is misinforming and misrepresenting the facts, and this is of great concern to the GNBS. Making unverified statements on behalf of the GNBS is malicious and could compromise stakeholder confidence built over the years by the National Standards Body. The Bureau’s Corporate Communications Team has always been forthcoming with information to the media, and it should always be engaged with for the requisite information.

Meanwhile, the GNBS is fully aware of the complaint made by Mr. Brian Massay regarding his claims of inconsistent drug tests results provided by Eureka lab. In keeping with its procedures, the Bureau conducted a surveillance audit of the laboratory facility. This Audit revealed deviations from procedure in the handling of Mr. Massay complaint. To ensure that the necessary corrective actions are taken, the GNBS will engage Eureka Medical Laboratories Inc. on these findings.

Sincerely,

Lloyd David

Head, Corporate Communications

For Executive Director

Guyana National Bureau of

Standards