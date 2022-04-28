CXC exams deferred by three weeks, SBAs deadline extended

This year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations have been delayed by three weeks and are now scheduled to be administered from May 23rd.

Registrar of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Dr Wayne Wesley said that the decision was made during an emergency meeting which was held yesterday to discuss several matters related to the examinations.

“After careful deliberation and consideration of all the pertinent issues, council agreed that the revised strategy for the 2022 Regional Examinations shall be as followed: a delay in the sitting of the regional examinations by three weeks,” Wesley announced during a press conference.