‘Shell’ Mohamed signs US$25M pact with CHEC for quarry

Businessman Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed is forging ahead with operationalising Hadi’s World Inc’s Quarry operation in Region Seven, as the company yesterday signed a US$25 million agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited to execute the works there.

However, still unclear is the status of the lawsuit that BK Quarries Inc lodged last year with the High Court against the company, as it had sought an injunction against what it says is a Guyana Geo-logy and Mines Commission (GGMC) decision to award 16,502 acres of land in the Mazaruni Mining District.

This newspaper understands that the issue is still before the courts.