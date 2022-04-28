Agriculture on the agenda

PhotosAgriculture on the agendaBy Stabroek News April 28, 2022 President Irfaan Ali (right) meeting yesterday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A statement by the Office of the President said that Ali held discussions with the Prime Minister on matters relating to Guyana’s agriculture agenda, the country’s energy potential and Prime Minister Johnson’s Coalition of Forest Alliance Initiative. The President was in the UK for a series of engagements. (Office of the President photo)Comments
Comments