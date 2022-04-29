1,000 black belly sheep being scrutinised before arriving here – Minister Mustapha

One thousand Barbados black belly sheep are currently being examined for signs of illness before arriving to Guyana’s shores, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, has confirmed, the Department of Public Information reported.

Speaking with reporters on the sideline of a contract signing ceremony on Tuesday, at the ministry’s boardroom, the minister said the animals are expected to arrive within weeks.

“So hopefully in another couple of weeks we can have it, because they don’t want to send them just like that, they want to quarantine the sheep and ensure there is no disease,” he said.